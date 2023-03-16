OFFER | Moto E32 cheap at KaBUM!

O Moto E32 was announced in May 2022 for BRL 1,499. After a while of the official launch, this entry-level smartphone from Motorola is available for purchase at a more attractive price. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on KaBUM!, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Moto E32 with great price on KaBUM!

In KaBUM!, the Moto E32 is being sold by R$ 749 in sight no Pix, representing a reduction of R$ 750 in relation to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, it is possible to divide it in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 78.84. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

Where is the offer?

Is it worth buying the Moto E32?

O Moto E32 It’s an entry-level smartphone aimed at consumers who don’t want (or can’t) spend a lot, with a long battery life and decent cameras for the category.

The IPS LCD screen adds up to 6.5 inches with HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Motorola inserted a Unisoc T606 processor, combined with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.



Moto E32

There are three cameras on the back: the main 16-megapixel, the secondary 2-megapixel macro and the tertiary 2-megapixel deep depth camera. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 8 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging. Other features of the device include: 4G, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-C port and Android 12.

Moto E32 data sheet:

Operational system: Android 12

Android 12 Processor: Unisoc T606

Unisoc T606 RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Fabric – Type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Screen – Size: 6.5

6.5 Screen – Resolution: Aspect ratio 20:9 and 1600 x 720

Aspect ratio 20:9 and 1600 x 720 main camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0μm e PDAF

16 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0μm e PDAF Frontal camera: 8MP, f/2.0, 1/4.0

8MP, f/2.0, 1/4.0 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 18W

