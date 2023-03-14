OFFER | Moto G30 with low price in Mercado Livre

O Motorbike G30 it was announced in March 2021 for R$ 1,899. After a while of the official launch, this entry-level smartphone from Motorola is available at a lower price. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on Mercado Livre, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Moto G30 with great price on Mercado Livre

Moto G30 (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

In the Free Market, the Motorbike G30 128 GB is being sold for R$ 1,087 at sight, representing a reduction of R$766 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 113.30. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the Moto G30 for BRL 1,087 on Mercado Livre

Other Moto G30 deals



Moto G30 Dual Sim 128 Gb Dark Prism 4 Gb Ram G30 Dual SIM

Motorola Moto G30 128GB 4GB RAM White Lilac

Is it worth buying the Moto G30?

O Motorbike G30 is aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with a long battery life and decent cameras for the category.

The IPS LCD screen measures 6.5 inches with HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Motorola inserted a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

There are four cameras at the rear: the main 64-megapixel, the secondary wide-angle 8-megapixel, the tertiary 2-megapixel macro and the last depth also 2-megapixel. The front sensor, positioned in the drop-shaped notch, delivers 13 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 20W fast charging. Other features of the device include: 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack and digital reader on the back.

Moto G30 data sheet

Operational system: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM memory: 4 GB

4 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Fabric – Type: IPS

IPS Screen – Size: 6.5

6.5 Screen – Resolution: 1600 x 720

1600 x 720 main camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97

64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97 Frontal camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, 1.12µm

13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, 1.12µm Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 20W

