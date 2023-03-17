OFFER | Moto G41 with incredible price in Mercado Livre

O Moto G41 it was announced in November 2021 for BRL 2,199. Some time after the official launch, this intermediary Motorola can be taken home for a more affordable price. With a set of triple cameras, long battery life and a special offer that we found on Mercado Livre, this Motorola could be your new cell phone. Check out the offer and specifications of the device below.

Moto G41 with low price in Mercado Livre

In the Free Market, the Moto G41 is being sold by R$ 1,161 at sight, representing a reduction of R$ 1,038 in relation to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 116.10. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the Moto G41 for BRL 1,161 on Mercado Livre

Is it worth buying the Moto G41?

O Moto G41 it is an intermediary with decent specifications for the category, highlighting a set of triple cameras and long battery life.

The AMOLED screen measures 6.4 inches with Full HD + resolution. inside, the Motorola inserted a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.



Moto G41

There are three sensors on the back: the main 48-megapixel, the secondary wide-angle 8-megapixel and the tertiary macro 2-megapixel. The front camera, positioned in the small “hole” centered on the screen, delivers 13 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 30W fast charging. The device also hits the market with 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint reader on the side.

Moto G41 data sheet:

Operational system: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)

MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) RAM memory: 4 GB and 6 GB

4 GB and 6 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Fabric – Type: AMOLED

AMOLED Screen – Size: 6.4

6.4 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2400

1080 x 2400 main camera: 48 MP (wide), f/1.7 e PDAF

48 MP (wide), f/1.7 e PDAF Frontal camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide)

13 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 30W

Motorola Moto G41 – See the full technical sheet here