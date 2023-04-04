OFFER | Moto G60s with unmissable price at Magazine Luiza

O Moto G60s it was announced in August 2021 for BRL 2,499. Some time after the official launch, this intermediary Motorola can be taken home for a more affordable price. The device hits the market with a high capacity battery, decent cameras and good performance. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found at Magazine Luiza, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Moto G60s with low price at Magazine Luiza

Na Magazine Luiza, o Moto G60s is being sold by R$ 1,619.10 at sight, representing a reduction of R$ 879.90 in relation to the original value. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 179.90. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the Moto G60s for R$1,619.10 at Magazine Luiza

Is the Moto G60s worth buying?

O Moto G60s is an intermediary aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with good performance, high-capacity battery and decent cameras for the category.

The IPS LCD screen measures 6.8 inches with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Motorola inserted a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, combined with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.



Moto G60s

There are four cameras at the rear: the main 64-megapixel, the secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle, the tertiary 5-megapixel macro and the last 2-megapixel depth. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 50W fast charging. Other features of the device include: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint reader on the back.

Moto G60s specs:

Motorola Moto G60s – See the full technical sheet here