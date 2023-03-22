OFFER | POCO X5 Pro 5G at an unmissable price on Amazon

O POCO X5 Pro 5G was announced in February 2023 for R$3,499. Some time after the official launch, this premium intermediary from Xiaomi can now be purchased at a more attractive price. It stands out for its good performance, long battery life and competent cameras. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on Amazon, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

POCO X5 Pro 5G at Amazon Discount

Na Amazon, o POCO X5 Pro 5G 128 GB is being sold for R$ 2,245 at sight, representing a reduction of R$ 1,254 in relation to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 224.50. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Is it worth buying or POCO X5 Pro 5G?

O POCO X5 Pro 5G is a premium intermediary aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with good performance, long battery life and competent cameras for the category.

The AMOLED screen measures 6.67 inches with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Xiaomi inserted a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.



POCO X5 Pro 5G

There are three cameras at the back, the main one being 108 megapixels; the 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 120-degree field of view; and the tertiary 2 megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. Other features include: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader on the side and the MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13.

Technical sheet of POCO X5 Pro 5G:

Operational system: Android 13

Android 13 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G RAM memory: 6 GB and 8 GB

6 GB and 8 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB e 256 GB

128 GB e 256 GB Fabric – Type: AMOLED

AMOLED Screen – Size: 6.67

6.67 Screen – Resolution: 2400 x 1080

2400 x 1080 Screen – Frequency: 120Hz

120Hz main camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52 e PDAF

108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52 e PDAF Frontal camera: 16MP, f/2.4

16MP, f/2.4 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3 e 67W

