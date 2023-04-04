Official websites in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Saxony-Anhalt attacked

The websites of several official bodies in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were temporarily unavailable on Tuesday after cyber attacks. According to the first analysis, it is clear that the servers should be overloaded by DDoS attacks, said Minister of the Interior and Digitization Christian Gauge (SPD) on Tuesday.

The websites of the state portal of Saxony-Anhalt were also paralyzed on Tuesday. The websites of the ministries and subordinate authorities have not been accessible since Tuesday morning due to a DDoS attack, the Ministry for Infrastructure and Digital Affairs said. A government spokesman for Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) spoke of a “major event”.

Attacker identified

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the websites of the ministries, the public website of the state police and the MV service portal were affected. These websites are provided and technically maintained by the state’s IT service provider, the data processing center (DVZ) MV.

“Our experts are working flat out to clarify what is happening and to prevent further waves of attacks. They identified and blocked the first attackers at an early stage and implemented further technical measures to ward off further attacks,” said Ministerpelle. According to the computer emergency team CERT MV a Russian cyber group has claimed responsibility for the attack on social media channels.



(anw)

