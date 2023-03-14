Ogilvy Latina: Creative Council to Evolve Customer Value Proposition

It had the participation of the regional leaders and CEO of each of the Latin American markets. In addition, Joe Sciarrotta, Deputy Chief Creative Officer; Harley Saftler, Global Director of Creative Excellence; Maria O’Keeffe, Global Chief People Officer; David Ford, Global Chief Communications Officer; and Stacey Ryan Cornelius, Global CFO.

During 3 days, the team representing 20 markets worked on the main guidelines of the strategy of each business, the upcoming challenges for this year and the evolution strategy for the region. In turn, in the creative session, the top contenders of the creative platforms for 2023 were exposed. And all the achievements achieved by the agency in 2022 and the great news for this year were celebrated.

“I really cannot be more proud of the great team we have at Ogilvy Latina, especially our talent and the excellent work we have done in recent years, which has been reflected in the more than positive results. Our ideas have impacted the business of our clients. in these days

It has become very clear to us that our differential is our enormous capacity to develop creative business solutions, on all platforms. This meeting has been truly enriching for the entire team, and we are very motivated to go for more this year” commented Horacio Genolet, CEO of Ogilvy Latina.

“David Ogilvy always said ‘We sell or else’; a phrase that guides the spirit of the culture at Ogilvy, and that over time we have evolved. Today we also say ‘We solve or else’, because we focus on all our work and ideas solving a specific business problem for our clients” he declared.

For his part, Joe Sciarrotta, Ogilvy’s Deputy Chief Creative Officer highlighted the level of creativity in the region: “I am proud of the quality of work in Latin America. Last year we presented outstanding work, and this year’s material that will be presented at Cannes is multi-platform, with the use of technology, data, and above all, enormous relevance, with ideas that will impact a wide variety of audiences.”