Oh Geez: Rainn Wilson Criticizes ‘The Last of Us’ For Its Depiction Of The Christian Community

Definitely, The Last of Us It is one of the best series so far in 2023. To everyone’s surprise, HBO and the entire team involved delivered a powerful story based on this popular video game. But it seems, Not everyone loved what happened in the last few episodes, and among those who are angry is Rainn Wilson himself. (aka Dwight Schrute)…just as they read it.

As you will remember, the first part of the television adaptation of The Last of Us closed strong, as Ellie and Joel had to go through a lot of grueling stuff. However, the penultimate episode of the series was the one that made Rainn Wilson angrybecause he believes that it is a reflection of the representation of the Christian community in Hollywood.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie in the series ‘The Last of Us’/ Photo: HBO

Rainn Wilson criticized ‘The Last of Us’ for its portrayal of the Christian community

Through his Twitter account, Rainn Wilson weighed in on the penultimate chapter of The Last of Uswhere (spoilers) we see a group of cannibals led by someone who appeared to be a Christian preacher. This character named David turned out to be the main villain of the episodebut not only that, because in the end he tried to attack the protagonist of the story, Ellie.

In several tweets, Rainn Wilson – who, it should be noted, is not a Christian – stated the following after watching the episode: “As soon as David’s character in ‘The Last of Us’ started reading the Bible, I knew he was going to be a horrible villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher in a series who is really loving and kind?”.

Rainn Wilson en 2022/Foto: Getty Images

Rainn Wilson made it clear that he was not pushing any speech giving his opinion on The Last of Us, but noted that most of the Christians he knows are “kind, accepting and loving (others)” people. In addition, he declared that it seems incongruous that Fox News took his words as one of its main news when they are part of the problem that it exhibits.

“My opinion tweet (on ‘The Last of Us’) was picked up as a cover story by Fox News. Now that is partiality. An organization created as a corporate front to create division solely for profit based on the outrage of the culture war”. Said Rainn Wilson about the representation of the Christian community in Hollywood

This was the tweet with which Rainn Wilson took the opportunity to talk about the representation of the Christian community/Photo: Screenshot

Continuing his point, Rainn Wilson stated that “the evangelical/political coalition is doing a lot of damage” to the United States, prohibiting freedoms and releasing hate speech against different communities, including LGBTQ+ people and Christians.

But in the end, Rainn Wilson closed by saying that Christians deserve good representation that honors them in the media.. How do you see it? Do you agree with Dwight Schrute’s opinion on The Last of Us?

