Oil closes the year with depressed prices

The barrel of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, for delivery in February, fell 0.16% and closed at $71.65, while North Sea Brent for delivery in March, on its first day as a contract reference, fell 0.14% to 77.04 dollars.

Efforts by OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) to reduce production, and geopolitical tensions “have been ineffective in stimulating appetite for oil this year,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote.

Both global crude oil references closed the year with a drop of almost 10%, due in large part to record production in the United States, which averaged 13.3 million barrels and kept refineries at 94% capacity.

Record US production is one of the main reasons why crude oil prices have not risen above $90 and $100 as expected by the end of 2023.

“The persistent threat of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East forces oil markets to remain vigilant against supply risks,” said Han Tan, an analyst at Exinity.

Wars and prices

The weak market reaction is due to the fact that the “geopolitical risk premium” has already been “incorporated into prices,” he explained.

Prices soared when the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas launched an offensive against Israel on October 7 and the market began to fear supply disruptions.

Although the attack had no immediate impact on the balance between oil supply and demand, it raised strong fears, particularly about Iran’s possible involvement in the conflict.

The market was quick to consider that the war should not extend to neighboring countries, large oil producers and exporters. And although OPEC+ has been reducing its oil production for months, with voluntary cuts by some members, crude oil prices have fallen.

The Opec+ strategy worked for a while, but then it began to weaken.

Brent approached $100 a barrel at the end of September, driven by fears of a significant supply shortage in the market at the end of the year.

Prices have since fallen sharply, as the group’s loss of power and disagreements among its members have left investors more skeptical.

OPEC and its partners now control just over half of world crude oil production (50 million barrels per day), according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency, the lowest share since the creation of OPEC+ in 2016. .

Source: With information from AFP