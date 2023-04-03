Oil prices rise almost 6% due to OPEC+ production cut

The oil prices They rose almost 6% in the Asian market on Monday morning, after the big producers led by Saudi Arabia announced a surprise cut of more than a million barrels a day.

The reference West Texas Intermediate (WTI) shot up 5.74% to 80.01 dollars per barrel, while the Brent it did so by 5.67% to $84.42.

The decision by Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman will take effect from next month until the end of the year, and marks the biggest reduction in production since the OPEC+ cut two million barrels a day in October.

The cut comes on top of Russia’s decision to extend its cut to 500,000 barrels a day, despite calls from the United States to increase output.

The announcement will reignite still recent fears about inflation and add more pressure on central banks to raise interest rates further.

kg