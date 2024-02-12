OJ Simpson has cancer

OJ Simpson, the famous ex-athlete and ex-convict, is sick with cancer. The former American football player is receiving chemotherapy treatment for this disease, located in the prostate, in a hospital in Las Vegas, as reported by the portal. TMZ of information Local 10 News.

A statement that he has laughed at through a video spread on his social network account X (what was previously Twitter). Where he denies the treatment and refers, like Donald Trump, to the lies of the media, and wishes a good SuperBowl to his followers. I don’t know who said that… as Donald (Trump) says, you can’t trust the media!

However, the ex-convict would have recognized that the treatment will be making you lose a lot of weightsomething that will be palliating with marijuana to try to regain appetite.

Speculations about his health

This is not the first time that there has been speculation in the media about the former prisoner’s health.74 years old, who a few months ago it was also commented that he was very delicate and in palliative care, which he also denied at the time and, again, with laughter.

Some images that circulate of him walking with difficulty and using a cane Rumors could be behind these types of rumors about how the former American football star who had been accused three decades ago of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and that of his friend Ronald Goldman, is actually doing.

However, it must be remembered that OJ Simpson, declared innocent at first (later a civil court found him guilty and forced him to pay a large compensation), but protagonist of one of the most high-profile cases in history, suffers from mobility problems due to some old injuries, as well as arthritis.

His lawyer was Robert Kardashianfor those who wonder why this clan is actually famous, which even has a television series.