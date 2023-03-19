Old is oldest – 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic made history in Italian football

Kalle Rovanperä starts the final special stages of the Mexican WC rally in fourth place. The Finn’s second place in the 18th special stage has been his best placing in recent runs.

In front of the Finn is Thierry Neuville and behind Dani Sordo, both with a margin of just over a minute.

– We have to drive with a good rhythm because anything can happen in front of you, the differences are so small. Anything can happen, notes Rovanperä.

Esapekka Lappi, who suffered a miserable end to the World Cup rally after crashing out of the lead on Saturday, does not take part in the final special stages.

Mexikos VM-rally, 19/23

1. Sebastien Ogier Toyota 2.35.37.6

2. Elfyn Evans Toyota + 35,8

3. Thierry Neuville Hyundai + 40.1

4. Kalle Rovanperä Toyota + 1.34,0

5. Dani Sordo Hyundai + 2.21,2

6. Gus Greensmith Skoda (WRC2) + 10.33,4

7. Adrien Fourmaux Ford (WRC2) + 11.05,0

8. Emil Lindholm Skoda (WRC2) + 11.11.0

9. Oliver Solberg Skoda (WRC2) + 11.52,2

10. Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda (WRC2) + 12.54.3