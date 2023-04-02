Old oil and gas heaters: The exchange should be promoted

Berlin.

Millions of gas and oil heating systems will be replaced in the coming years. What is known so far about state funding.

In the past few weeks, millions of households in Germany have been wondering what they will do with their households in the future oil– and gas heaters make. Now the traffic light coalition’s plans for the exchange are becoming clearer – but many questions remain. This applies to government funding, for example.

There is talk of a “scrapping premium” for old heating systems. Graduated according to the age of the systems, homeowners should install a new one Heating received a subsidy, according to the Federal Ministry of Finance. Additional incentives should be set to switch to more climate-friendly models. The state already supports the replacement of an oil heating system or the installation of a heat pump. Now the government wants to do it again, but the details of the funding still have to be clarified within the coalition.

Graduated according to the age and environmental friendliness of the heater

The SPD and Greens in particular have emphasized in recent weeks that no one should be left alone with the sometimes high costs. If you renovate a villa for ten million euros, you could also pay the costs for installing one heat pump be expected, said Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) recently.

In which direction funding model could go, described Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”: “The staggering could be based on how old and dirty the heating is that is to be renewed.”





Often people with less money would also have older ones heaters. “In this respect, there is a social component associated with it,” said the FDP leader. A danger in climate protection is that many people simply cannot afford the requirements – and therefore develop a defensive attitude.

Amount of funding: Lindner warns against expectations that are too high

The Minister of Finance has not yet given any concrete information about the amount of the new subsidy pot. Although the funding program will be “considerable”, Lindner also warns against expectations that are too high: “The possibilities for funding from the state are limited.” There is currently a heated argument about finances in the traffic light coalition: SPD, Greens and FDP can have not yet agreed on which projects they primarily want to spend money on in the future.

