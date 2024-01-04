Olga Tan talks about her daughter Gabiella Marie’s health

MIAMI.- Olga Tan She has always been open to talking about her health. is Gabriella. The firstborn of the Puerto Rican singer suffered a series of seizures at six months old that compromised her for the rest of her life.

The young woman, now 27 years old, was diagnosed in 1996 with brain damage and Sebastian Syndrome, a congenital disease characterized by a decrease in platelets in the blood. However, in 2009, the interpreter of Es Mentiroso clarified that Gabriella had a new diagnosis and that it was never Sebastian Syndrome but rather hemolytic anemia.

However, in 2022 Tan stressed that for 20 years his daughter was hospitalized five to six times a year, and denied that the young woman suffered from autism.

“Gaby does not have autism, it is important to mention it. (She) suffered from delay quite severe death of many neurons because he had an epileptic focus, where he had up to 15 or 16 seizures a day that lasted up to 9 minutes, and he has had many therapies,” he commented during an interview with journalist Enrique Santos.

Present

Recently the singer gave an interview to the program First handwhere he pointed out that thanks to a natural complex, Gabriella has not been hospitalized again and little by little she has been recovering functionalities that she did not have before.

“The biggest miracle was since she was using a natural supplement that came into our lives. Gabriela has not been hospitalized for seven years and she is a different child; that is, it has even impacted her at the level of brain neurons, which affected him so much when he had his epileptic focus,” he said.

Tan stated that the treatment has allowed her daughter, in addition to remaining stable, to be able to maintain a conversation and enjoy family trips without the anxiety of suffering a relapse.

“She is stable, she dances, I can have, for the first time in seven years, a logical conversation with (her). Even, when she started with her condition, the doctors told us that she could not leave the United States, and I am happy to that we were finally able to take her to Europe, Spain for a full month. She was able to be with us and was in health at all times, he stated.