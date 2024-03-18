Olivia Fresneda, daughter of Blanca Fernndez Ochoa: I have not yet gone through the mourning

Just on the day that marks the 32nd anniversary of Blanca Fernández Ochoa’s Olympic bronze medal at the 1992 Albertville Games, her daughter, Blanca Fresneda shared an emotional message in memory of her mother on her Instagram account. Almost a month later, the rugby player has given her first interview on a television set in the program Fiesta to talk about how he is experiencing the loss of his mother in 2019.

That day was a bit heavy. I’m going to the psychologist and I just discovered the date of his death that day. Coincidentally, it was the same one in which I won the medal and, in addition, my mother’s dog died. He blurted out everything, he needed to talk about the subject now, he stressed what pushed him to publish the emotional message he shared that day.

Visibly excited and with the main intention of making visible that mental health problems are also diseases, Fresneda has acknowledged continuing in the process of assuming everything. I still haven’t grieved. I’m going through it a bit now. That day I released pain, a pain that was trapped and hidden inside. I’ve been doing different things not to see it, but in the end I think you have to let it go little by little, he confessed.

Olivia has also said that she did not know anything about the illness her mother had. Behind her smile there was pain. I was not aware of what was happening until the same year she died. He had it pretty hidden, so to speak. I knew he had bipolar and all that, but I think he hid it from us so as not to hurt us. I would have liked it to have been explained to us..

In this process of coming to terms with the loss of his mother, sport has helped him a lot: It has been my support, the anchor. He has helped me a lot. In addition, she remembered that it was she who recommended that she do a team sport and not an individual sport and ended with a profound message: I suppose you will remember her like I do, as an exceptional person. You have to bear in mind that you have to get your emotions out. Don’t keep them. You have to be happybecause in the end we are all going to die and we have to live life to the fullest, he has settled.

