Olympic Games add their first beer sponsorship

LONDON.- He International Olympic Committee responsible for the Olympic Games, signed to Anheuser-Busch InBev as the first beer brand in the 40 years of its sponsorship program.

The agreement was announced on Friday by the COI y AB InBev —the beer giant based in Belgium and whose brands include Budweiser, Corona , Michelob y Model — for the next three editions of the Summer Olympics e Winter . Los Paris Olympics They start on July 26 and the deal includes the Winter Games 2026 in the north of Italia and the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

“Corona Zerothe non-alcoholic version of beer Corona and which is the second most valuable in the world in the beer industry, will be “the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games“, indicated the leaders of the COI y AB InBev.

Thomas Bach.jpg International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks during a meeting on March 28, 2023. AFP

The value of the agreement was not disclosed.although the COI indicated that some sponsors paid more than 300 million dollars as part of the Programa The Olympic Partner for a four-year business cycle.

“AB InBev and our brands support global sport and celebrate the opportunities it gives people to come together, because we know that beer and sport go very well with fans,” AB InBev CEO told The Associated Press. Michel Doukerisin interview.

He COI started the program TOP in 1985, a year after they had to make a radical change following a decline in their business prospects in the Los Angeles Olympics and since then it has usually partnered with technology and logistics companies that help host cities organize the games. Deloitte, Intel y Toyota They are some of the current ones.

The governing body of Olympic sport had never partnered with a beer or alcohol brand for a global event and which is seen as the highest point for the sport and with a growing wave of teenage medalists. But agreements with breweries are common for local organizers.

Limitations in agreement with the Olympic Games:

The sponsors of the COIwhich are now 15, cannot display their names and slogans in the stadiums or Olympic venues so there will be no images of teenagers doing skateboarding, breakdancing or gymnastics in front of the image of Crown Zero.

But they have the global rights to use the iconic Olympic five-ring brand for their advertising and activation campaigns.

Source: AP