Olympic medal of boxer Roniel Iglesias auctioned for more than 83 thousand dollars

The Olympic medal of Cuban boxer Roniel Iglesias was auctioned on Thursday for more than $83,000 at the RR Auction House in Boston, Massachusetts.

The gold medal won by the man from Pinar del Río in the 2012 London Olympics and which was part of a lot from the RR Auction House was sold on Thursday night for $83,188, the specialized site reported. Swing Completo.

On the official Auction site, the Cuban fighter’s medal He started his bidding at 50 thousand dollars last December, when it was reported that the auction would be open until January 18.

The medal equaled the sale of the previous medal auctioned by Iglesias in January 2023, the golden metal that he achieved at the Tokyo 2020 event. That also reached a figure of $83,188.

Auction house. Capture

The presentation by RR Auction highlighted that it was a gilt silver medal, 85 mm and 430 g, by David Watkins. “The front of the medal features the text at the top, “XXX Olympics London 2012″, above the Nike symbol over the Panathinaikon stadium with the Acropolis in the background. The reverse features the emblem of the London Games on a background abstract linear”, describes the auction house.

With the title “Olympic Memories”, you could also read the document “Full use of my powers” ​​in support of Radoslav Ivanov, signed by the boxer himself.

The auction house clarified that “the medal has some trivial dents and scratches.”

“The event ‘Boxing, men’s light welterweight (64 kg)’ is embossed along the bottom edge of the medal. Purple ribbon is present but peeling off at the seam, with ‘London 2012’ and the Olympic rings embroidered in white. Medal has some trivial dings and scratches. Includes original information card and winner’s black medal case, which is badly scratched and worn. Accompanied by letter of provenance from Iglesias. This coveted winner’s medal was awarded to Cuban boxer Roniel Iglesias”, concluded the description.

In the current auction, Iglesias’ medal was accompanied by silver from wrestler Juan Luis Marén at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Also the medal of the same color from boxer Sixto Soria, who lost to Leon Spinks in the final of the Montreal Games. 1976.

Three other medals corresponding to one of the island’s emblematic Olympic sports, baseball, were also auctioned. In no case is it revealed who the owners are.

The first is one of the gold medals the national team won by defeating Japan in the 1996 Atlanta Games.

The other two belong to the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, where Cuba lost to the United States, and the other to the 2008 Beijing Games, where they lost first place to South Korea.

Last year the Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugás He regretted that boxer Roniel Iglesias chose to stay in Cuba, because in his opinion he would have had an excellent career in professional sports in the United States.

“This guy was already a guaranteed world champion. But hey, he decided to stay there. Good luck and I hope he can have some good fights. He has always had a lot of quality,” was Ugás’ comment on the Facebook page CyberCuba News.