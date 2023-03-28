Olympics security coordinator suspended over suspicion of ‘inappropriate behavior’ towards woman

The national coordinator for the security of the 2024 Olympics, Ziad Khoury, has been suspended from his duties after a report on a “inappropriate behavior” towards a woman during a trip to London, said Tuesday, March 28 the French Ministry of the Interior.

An administrative investigation has been initiated and must report its conclusions. “within a month”said the ministry, confirming information from the “Chained Duck”. In the meantime, he has been “suspended as a precaution” and his deputy is acting, we added Place Beauvau.

A reputation that preceded him

No complaint has been filed against him, it was further indicated to the Ministry of the Interior, which evokes inappropriate remarks on the part of Ziad Khoury towards this woman.

According to a source familiar with the matter, he already had the reputation of having inappropriate behavior towards women, before this incident in England, which dates from December 2021. According to this source, however, he is not at this stage the subject of no criminal proceedings.

Former prefect of Aisne, Ziad Khoury had notably managed security during the Euro-2016 football tournament organized in France.