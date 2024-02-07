Ombudsman asks the ELN for a list of hostages

BOGOTA.- The Ombudsman of Colombia, Carlos Camargo urged the National Liberation Army (ELN) to provide a precise list of the individuals who remain in their possession as hostages, in line with the insurgent group’s commitment to refrain from kidnapping while the recent extension of the bilateral ceasefire reached with the Government of Gustavo Petro continues.

Camargo specified that the institution he leads has the means and capabilities of the State to monitor these individuals and facilitate their eventual release. “It is imperative that they return them in good condition,” he stressed.

During the year 2023, approximately 110 cases of kidnapping were reported, while so far this year there have been twelve people in this unfortunate situation, seven of whom are in Arauca, a region where the Front of Eastern War of the ELN.

In that sense, Camargo made a specific call to this front to join with determination in the peace negotiations.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman denounced that during the first year of validity of the bilateral ceasefire, 236 violations of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law have been recorded, as well as a total of 34 confrontations between public forces and illegal armed groups. and 202 incidents that have affected the civilian population.

Ceasefire

The new ceasefire, which came into effect on Tuesday, will be extended for a period of six months, as agreed by both sides. The monitoring of the suspension of kidnappings will be carried out by the verification mechanism that includes the presence of the United Nations mission in Colombia.

Despite this commitment, the agreement does not specify the release of the hostages or provide details about their number and current conditions. This omission has generated uncertainty and concern among the families of those kidnapped and public opinion in general.

The suspension of kidnappings takes on special relevance following incidents such as the kidnapping of the parents of soccer player Luis Díaz in October of last year, which generated strong rejection both nationally and internationally.

The maximum leader of the ELN, alias Antonio Garciapreviously justified the kidnappings as a source of financing for the organization, arguing the need to obtain resources in a context of economic deprivation.

On the other hand, the creation of a multi-donor fund with a duration of one year to manage and execute resources destined for the peace process was announced. In addition, a commitment was established not to recruit minors under 15 years of age in the armed conflict, including intelligence and combat operations.

Despite this progress, analysts warn that challenges persist in the territories most affected by violence, where extortion, recruitment of minors and social control by the ELN are still recorded.

Source: With information from Europa Press and AP