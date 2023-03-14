Omra – Ramadan 2023: the detailed program of flights from Algeria unveiled (Ministry)

The Algerian authorities have announced the programs of the flights for Umrah during Ramadan 2023 in an official statement. Minister Kamel Beldjoud revealed the airlines selected to provide travel, as well as the date and places of departure of the first flights during the Ramadan 2023 period.

273 flights scheduled during Ramadan 2023 for Umrah in Algeria

The Minister of Transport lifted the veil on the grid of flights to Mecca and Medina of March 2023. During a meeting with the APN’s Transport, Transmission and Telecommunications Commission, Beldjoud discussed the number of flights planned for Umrah 2023 during Ramadan.

The Ministry has scheduled a total of 273 flights connecting several wilayas to holy places over a period of one and a half months. Thus, Algerians wishing to perform sacred rituals will be able to book their flights fromAlgiers, Oran, Constantine, Tamanrasset or Adrar towards Saudi Arabia.

3 airlines have been called upon to transport Algerian pilgrims to the Holy Land, these areAir Algerie, Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynas. With 167 flights in total, Air Algérie will monopolize the market, closely followed by its Saudi counterpart, which will operate 99 flights. Flynas, meanwhile, will only have 7 scheduled flights to Mecca and Medina.

Transportation of pilgrims to holy places will start on March 15 and will last for a period of 6 weeks until April 30, 2023. As for the transport program for the Hajj for the coming summer season, it is still at the study stage, according to the same source.

