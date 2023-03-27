On a special day for his grandson, Jorge Rial dedicated a public message to him

The daughter of Jorge Rial, More Rial, was in the eye of the crosshairs due to different situations in which she was involved during the last month. She faced accusations ranging from her abandonment of her pets to the bitter dispute over the possession of her son Francesco, the result of her relationship with Facundo Ambrosioni. The media also denounced the father of her son for gender violence.

The ex-son-in-law of Jorge Rial He broke the silence and in Karina Mazzocco’s program, “A la Tarde”, he defended himself: “They have half the story. I am making a trial to be able to give him food and reach an agreement. She doesn’t show up for mediation. I don’t owe Morena money. I want to give her everything that belongs to her ”. Facundo was very harsh with the daughter of the driver of “Argenzuela”: “My son spends 24 hours with a babysitter, he sleeps with a babysitter. He is in an environment that I don’t like. I want him to have a family.”

In the midst of all this controversy, Jorge Rial He dedicated a tender message to his little and only grandson on his 4th birthday: “Happy birthday, love. You are the light among so much darkness. Tata is here to protect you”expressed the radio host and established his position.

The judicial conflict of More Rial

The eldest daughter of Jorge Rial She does not stop upsetting her father and now a new legal conflict has been added in which she was involved. The security cameras of a local filmed the influencer while she stole very expensive products, for which she was charged by Justice.

In the América TV magazine “A la Tarde”, they contacted the complainant’s lawyer and assured that in the images she could be seen in the middle of the theft of a well-known brand of cell phones. The media could face a sentence of six years.