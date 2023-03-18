On the ninth anniversary of the annexation of the territory, Putin visited Crimea

On the ninth anniversary of the annexation of the territory and one day after the arrest warrant against him, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinmade a surprise visit to Crimeaterritory annexed in 2014.

The annex was made official by Moscow last March 18, 2014 after a referendum that was not recognized by kyiv or the international community. In January 2022, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskydeclared his intention to regain control of the peninsula with arms.

The Russian president, who visited the territory for the first time since the start of the conflict with Ukrainewas received by the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, who took it upon himself to take him on a tour of a new children’s center and an art school.

So far, regarding the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him before the accusation of deporting Ukrainian children in occupied territoriesthe only one to demonstrate was his spokesman who described the measure as “null and invalid”.

At the same time, several European leaders spoke out about it, including the German chancellor, Olaf Scholzwho affirmed that “nobody is above the law”, and the president of the Spanish, Pedro Sanchezwhich declared that “no crime should go unpunished, no crime should go unpunished.”