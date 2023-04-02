On this site, the PS5 console is available (but beware of out of stock)

Released more than two years ago, the PS5 is available at Cdiscount. The famous Sony console can indeed be purchased for less than 450 euros on the French e-commerce site.

Take advantage of this good Cdiscount plan to offer you the PS5 ! At the moment, the new generation console from Sony is offered in its digital version at a price of 449.99 euros.

The home console comes with a DualSense controller, HDMI cable, power cord, USB cable and stand. You should know that the PS5 can be accompanied by other accessories such as a PULSE 3D wireless headset, an HD camera with two 1080p lenses, a remote control and a DualSense charging station. But all the accessories mentioned are sold separately on Cdiscount.

Cdiscount: Sony’s PS5 is in stock, don’t wait too long!

Available in a white color, the Sony PS5 sold on the Cdiscount site is a new generation console.

Unlike the classic PS5, the digital PS5 does not have a disc drive. On the other hand, it is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3rd generation 7nm processor, an AMD RDNA 2 graphics card of 10.28 TFLOPS with Ray Tracing, a RAM of 16 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 825 GB in SSD with a 12-channel interface (5.5 GB/s Raw from 8 to 9 GB/s compressed).

For connectivity, an HDMI 2.1 port, three USB ports, a USB-C port and an Ethernet port are included.

