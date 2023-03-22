On World Water Day, complaints about sewage losses and overflows sprout in La Plata: march to the Interior

On World Water Day, in La Plata, the claims for shortage of liquid in homes, abundant losses on public roads due to breakdowns and overflows of the sewage network do not stop. In turn, the users expressed their indignation and demanded solutions to the different problems of the service.

One of the critical points was the area of ​​11 and 486 of Villa Castells. According to affected users, “there are four blocks that have a running water connection and ABSA does not want to make the connection to the network.”

From 44 and 189, Lisandro Olmos, pointed out that “we have had sewage overflows on public roads for months and a year ago sewage from prison has been circulating in the drains,” they stated.

On the other hand, neighbors alerted for large losses of water, accumulation and breakage of streets affected by this problem. In this sense, complaints were made from 16 and 71, 1 between 63 and 64, 36 between 14 and 15 and 7 and 526, where Technical School No. 8 operates.

“The claim has already been made, but they don’t come”, “ABSA does not take action”, “no one came to make arrangements” and “we are fed up” were some of the exclamations of despair recorded by the neighbors in the face of the different problems that the service presents. water in La Plata.

A march to the Governor’s Office is planned for today, where users from different neighborhoods of La Plata will seek to make visible the problem of the shortage of liquid in their homes and, in turn, will request that the political authorities take urgent measures.

After spending a summer of oppressive temperatures and without having a water supply, the victims anticipated that they will attend the government palace on 6 between 51 and 53 with banners, black T-shirts, black balloons, buckets and all elements alluding to the drama of the lack of water in the faucets.

“You cannot live without water”, will be the slogan displayed during the demonstration,