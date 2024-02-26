Once upon a time actor Chris Gauthier dies

The world of cinema is in mourning. Last February 23 the actor died Chris Gauthierknown for giving life to Smee, Captain Hook’s henchman in the famous series once upon a time. . . . The interpreter He was 48 years old and died of a brief illness. of which no further details have been given.

We can confirm that our dear friend and clientChris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23 at the age of 48, they said in a statement from TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent about the Canadian actor, although born in the United Kingdom.

His loss is felt not only by his fans but also by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we ask for privacy during this time so they can grieve appropriately, they added.

More news I always said no. I’m not close, but I always decide that, the singer tells El Pas about the offers she has had.

The former Spanish international and player for Sporting de Gijón, Tenerife and Zaragoza, among others, suffered an illness last night.

Gauthier was a luxury secondary within the world of television in the United States, especially in the fantasy fiction industry, Gauthier, where participated in jobs like Supernatural, Smallville, Eureka o Joe Pickett. I also participated in 40 days and 40 nights, Agente Cody Banks y Freddy contra Jason.

Reactions

The reactions of his colleagues after learning of the actor’s death have not been long in coming, revealing how loved he was in the environment of his profession. Rest in peace, Chris! With a broken heart! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys. We’re going to miss you, brother! You were the real captain!, wrote Colin ODonoghue, who played Captain Hook and made reference to his wife, to whom he had been married for two decades, and to the two sons he leaves behind: Ben (18) and Sebastian (20).

Related news

We have lost an excellent human being and a dear member of our family once upon a time. He was a mega talent, such a resourceful and kind human being that He had the superpower to make you shine with his contagious laugh, his humor and his warm smile.said Karen David, co-star.

He was a family man He loved his wife and children more than anything., and he always talked about them when we were traveling. I’m still trying to process that you’re gone, dear, kind, charming, super-talented, and absolutely joyful, Chris. I’m replaying your incredibly clever videos over and over again, they never fail to make me laugh It’s just that now there are tearsgo.