One by one, the schools of La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada that start with one more hour of class

The Ministry of Education of the Nation presented a georeferenced map to identify primary schools throughout the country that add one hour of classes per day or go full or extended day, it was officially reported. In the province of Buenos Aires there are 2,475 educational establishments and of that total, in La Plata there are 64 schools that will extend their day; while in Berisso there are 17 and in Ensenada there are 10.

“More than 10,000 schools throughout the country will have one more hour of class per day or will be extended or full-time based on the agreements we signed with 21 provinces and the City of Buenos Aires,” said the head of the educational portfolio. national, Jaime Perczyk. “In the Federal Council we managed to build an agreement with the jurisdictions so that our primary schools have at least 25 hours of weekly classes,” said the educational portfolio.

As indicated, the national State contributes with at least 80 percent of the increase in teacher salaries due to their extension of the working day. And it was detailed that with the incorporation of one more hour of class per day in primary schools “we went from 720 to 950 hours per year.”

Know, one by one, which are the schools that add one more hour of classes in the entire Region.

Those of La Plata:

Primary Education School No25 “Coronel Manuel Dorrego”

Primary Education School Nº18 “Julián Aguirre”

Primary Education School Nº130 “Roberto Themis Speroni” (I. Sup.)

Elementary School No. 34 “Celia Zeballos de Heredia”

Primary Education School Nº107 “General Enrique Mosconi”

Primary Education School No12 “Dr. Victoriano E. Montes”

Primary School Nº5 “Coronel de Marina Tomás Espora”

Elementary School No. 37 “Climbing Remedies”

Primary Education School No. 43 “Juan José Atencio”

Primary Education School Nº45 “Manuel Rocha”

Elementary School No. 49 “José Hernández”

Primary Education School Nº32 “Arturo Segui”

Primary Education School Nº17 “Luis Castells”

Primary Education School No. 24 “Luis Ricome de Husson”

Primary Education School No55 “Juan Vucetich”

Primary Education School Nº42 “Leopoldo Herrera”

Elementary School No. 58 “Vice Admiral Vicente Estanislao Mon

Primary School No. 11 “Florentino Ameghino”

Elementary School No. 69 “Humberto D’Amelio”

Primary Education School No44 “Elvira González Goizueta”

Elementary School Nº38 “Joaquín V. González”

Primary Education School Nº81 “José Gervasio Artigas”

Primary Education School Nº36 “Dr. Carlos Luis Spegazzini”

Primary Education School Nº39 “Justo José de Urquiza”

Primary Education School Nº13 “Martín Fierro”

Elementary School No. 48 “Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson”

Primary School Nº119 “Lisandro Olmos”

Primary School No. 3 “Hilaria O. de Correbo”

Primary School No. 52 “Islas Malvinas”

Elementary School Nº71 “13 de Diciembre”

Primary Education School Nº116 “Dr. Albert Bruce Sabin”

Primary Education School Nº83 “Calixto Oyuela”

Primary Education School No21 “Dr. Agustin B. Gambier”

Primary Education School Nº50 “Gabriela Mistral”

Elementary School Nº62 “República de Chile”

Primary School Nº72 “Hipólito Bouchard”

Primary School No. 40 “Martiniano Leguizamón”

Primary Education School No23 “Merceditas de San Martin”

Primary Education School No. 27 “General Belgrano Cruise”

Primary Education School No9 “Prof. Juan Jauregui”

Primary Education School No. 59 “Prof. Victor Mercante”

Primary Education School Nº125 “Marcos Sastre”

Primary Education School Nº89 “Juan Zorrilla de San Martín”

Primary Education School Nº76 “Ing. Pedro Benoit”

Elementary School No. 29 “Joaquín Castellanos”

Primary Education School Nº1 “Francisco A. Berra”

Primary Education School Nº16 “Vicente López y Planes”

Primary Education School Nº102 “Dr. Dardo Rocha”

Primary Education School Nº78 “Francisco Legarra”

Elementary School Nº120 “Herminia L. Brumana”

Primary Education School Nº19 “General José de San Martín”

Primary School Nº56 “Almafuerte”

Primary Education School Nº33 “Juan Manuel Ortiz de Rozas”

Primary Education School No. 64 “General Manuel Belgrano”

Primary Education School Nº10 “Dr. Ricardo Gutiérrez”

Elementary School Nº65 “Bartolomé Mitre”

Elementary School Nº15 “José Manuel Estrada”

Those of Berisso:

Primary Education School Nº25 “Crucero Gral. Belgrano”

Primary Education School No21 “Rosario Vera Peñaloza”

Primary School No. 2 “Juan Bautista Alberdi”

Primary School Nº3 “Hipólito Yrigoyen”

Primary School Nº19 “Santiago del Estero”

Primary Education School Nº7 “General Enrique Mosconi”

Primary Education School Nº6 “Gabriela Mistral”

Primary Education School No17 “Ignacio Gorriti”

Primary School Nº15 “Paula Albarracín de Sarmiento”

Primary School Nº23 “Coronel Hipólito Bouchard”

Primary School No. 5 “Syrian Arab Republic”

Primary Education School Nº22 “Independence of Peru”

Elementary School Nº18 “Domingo Faustino Sarmiento”

Elementary School Nº14 “June 20”

Primary Education School No. 24 “Doctor Dardo Rocha”

Primary Education School Nº8 “General Martín Miguel de Güemes”

Primary School No. 20 “Republic of Indonesia”

Those of Ensenada:

Primary School Nº9 “Comandante Luis Piedrabuena”

Primary School No. 5 “Jorge A. Susini”

Primary School Nº4 “Our Lady of Las Mercedes”

Primary School Nº1 “Bernardino Rivadavia”

Elementary School No. 14 “José Hernández”

Primary Education School Nº11 “Teresa Tellechea de Tunessi”

Primary School Nº2 “Hipólito Bouchard”

Primary School Nº10 “Domingo Faustino Sarmiento”

Primary School Nº3 “Guillermo Granville”

Primary Education School No7 “Josefa Arrondo”

It should be noted that in the following link you can find out the province by province location of the schools that are part of the program: https://www.argentina.gob.ar/educacion/unahoramas. In addition, by enlarging the map you can see the location of those that belong to our city, Berisso and Ensenada.

the national program

The “One More Hour” class program promoted by the Ministry of Education began to be applied last year and in 2023 it was extended to 10,174 primary education establishments.

Incorporating one more hour of class per day in primary schools means 38 more days of class per school year and one more year of schooling in six years for those just starting primary school.

The program is intended to reinforce the learning of Language and Mathematics, two areas in which low performance was recorded according to the latest measurements carried out.