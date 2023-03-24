One dead and one injured by a shooting on a low bridge on Eje Central

The afternoon of this March 23 Two subjects were attacked with a firearm while riding a motorcycle across the low bridge that is on Eje Central and Reformain the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, in Mexico City.

This attack resulted in a dead man, who was left lying on the pavement, and another who was reported as wounded.

Photo: Renovation

A shooting leaves one dead in Eje Central

Based on what is known so far, subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle shot two men who were also traveling on a motorcycle.

This happened on the low Eje Central bridge that crosses Paseo de la Reforma in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. One of them lost his life and was left lying on the pavement, while the other ended up injured with injuries to the abdomen and was transferred to the hospital.

shooting-bridge-central-axis-cdmx
Photo: SSC CDMX

So far, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City has not issued a statement in this regard, nor is the cause known: whether it was a direct attack or an assault. The injured person was taken to the Rubén Leñero hospital.

Information in development*

