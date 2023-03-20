One dead and several injured in an accident in San Vicente | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 20, 2023 | 8:25 a.m.

After 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Misiones Police was alerted to a traffic accident at kilometer 980 of National Route 14, near San Vicente, where the death of the driver of a car occurred, and they were injured. their companions and the occupants of two trucks that participated in the incident.

According to the police at the scene, “for reasons that are trying to establish” a Toyot Hilux van, a Volkswagen Amarok van and a Chevrolet Cruze car were involved in an accident on the national highway near San Vicente. According to the data provided by the investigation, first the Toyota collided head-on with the Amarok, and then the Cruze participated in the collision. The worst part was taken by the occupants of the smaller car, in which the fatal victim was registered.

In the Toyota they were as occupants Gabriel Á. and Gabriel M., both suffered serious injuries after the crash. For their part in the Amarok, Venicio B. (34), Ángela C. (34) and a child under five years of age were circulating, they also suffered serious injuries for which they were transferred to the San Vicente Hospital.

While the Chevrolet Cruze was driven by a man of legal age who died on the spot, and who until now had not been identified. A woman and two minors were traveling in the same vehicle, who were transferred for their attention to the Hospital de San Vicente.