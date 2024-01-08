One dead and three injured after a vehicle accident

One person dies and three others are injured as a result of a collision between two vehicles in Brooklyn.

The moment emergency services arrived at the scene was recorded by the Citizen App.

The accident occurred around one in the morning this Monday, in front of 166 Irving Avenue, in the Bushwick sector.

According to police, four passengers were traveling in one of the vehicles.

Three of them were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicle fled the scene of the accident on foot.

It is still not clear who collided with whom, nor the events prior to the accident.

The investigation remains ongoing.