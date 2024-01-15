One dead and two injured after accident in Biscayne Park, Miami

One person died and two were injured after a fire on a street in the Biscayne Park residential area, which consumed a vehicle, to the point that authorities could not identify, at first, its make or model, local media said.

According to Local 10 Newsthe accident occurred at approximately 1:00 pm, near the intersection of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 119th Street in the small suburb of Miami-Dade.

Apparently it was “an electric vehicle and it hit a tree and then turned towards a house that, when it caught fire, they (the house) had a garage and the garage also caught fire,” he said Luis CabreraBiscayne Park police chief.

The injured people managed to save themselves, presumably, because they were ejected from the vehicle and their current condition is critical. While the deceased was trapped inside the car, Cabrera indicated.

Other details about the victim and injured people, especially their identification, have not yet been provided.

At the time of writing this note, investigations were continuing.

At the beginning of December of last year, a Spectacular traffic accident left a minor injured and a car engulfed in flames in West Miami.

It all started when a sedan-type vehicle – which allegedly lost its brakes – rear-ended a truck that was at a traffic light.

“It was a very strong blow, which shook my head. I came out dizzy and a car’s brakes went out and it collided with mine, he says the brakes went out,” he explained. Abel Leyvathe driver of the truck, in statements to Telemundo 51.

After the impact, the Sedan caught fire at the intersection of 57th Avenue and 8th Street, west of Miami.

The fire was brought under control shortly after firefighters arrived, although a thick column of smoke continued to billow from the car for a while.