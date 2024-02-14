One in ten restaurants in the US offers Mexican food

MIAMI.- Recent data reaffirms the importance of Mexican gastronomy in the United States culinary scene when a study revealed that one in ten restaurants in the country serves food from the Aztec country.

In the world there are only four cuisines declared as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Mexican is not only one of them, but she was the first to achieve this UNESCO distinction. Its colors, flavors and textures are part of an ancient history in which cooking is an element of identity.

According to the analysis carried out by the Pew Research Center, 85% of the 3,244 counties have at least one Mexican restaurant. Although they are especially common in California and Texas, these food places are found in most locations in the United States.

Which states and counties have the most Mexican restaurants?

Counties without Mexican restaurants tend to have small populations. The 15% of counties without Mexican restaurants have about 4 million people living in them. That’s just 1% of the total US population, according to the recent study.

Mexican restaurants are most common in California and Texas Home to the majority of the Mexican-American population, they have about 40% of all Mexican restaurants in the country: 22% are in California, while 17% are in Texas.

Florida, New York and Illinois also have a large number of Mexican restaurants. Each state has 4% of the national total of these establishments.

In short, 51% of all Mexican restaurants in the United States are located in California, Texas, Florida, New York or Illinois.

At the county level, there are 10 where Mexican restaurants represent more than 33% of the total. Eight of these 10 counties are in Texas and most are located along the US-Mexico border.

What are some common characteristics of Mexican restaurants?

The analysis finds that 22% of Mexican restaurants nationwide are “fast food” options, 12% specialize in serving tacos, 8% are classified as food trucks or carts and 6% offer “Tex-Mex” food.

Mexican restaurants also tend to have modest prices. Among restaurants with available prices, 60 out of a hundred fall into the category of good and reasonable in terms of meal value. Less than 1% of all Mexican restaurants nationwide (only 251 total) are highly rated.

How common are other types of Latino or Hispanic restaurants in the United States?

According to the analysis, only 2% of American restaurants serve Hispanic or Latin cuisine other than Mexican.

The most common types of non-Mexican Hispanic restaurants include Caribbean, Cuban, “Latin American,” Peruvian, Salvadoran, and Spanish restaurants.. But none represents more than 1% of restaurants nationwide. (There are other types of Hispanic restaurants besides these, but each of them represents 0.1% or less of restaurants nationwide and are not included in this analysis.

Put another way, Mexican restaurants represent the vast majority of Hispanic or Latino restaurants of any type. And although many non-Mexican restaurants also offer Mexican food, the opposite occurs less frequently.

For example, the Pew Research Center study reveals that 38% of Salvadoran restaurants and 25% of Honduran restaurants in the United States also serve Mexican food. But only 3% of Mexican restaurants serve other types of Hispanic or Latin food.

These Hispanic restaurants make up a relatively large proportion of restaurants in places like Florida – especially in and around Miami-Dade County – or in New York and New Jersey, near New York City.

But even in these areas, Mexican restaurants represent a comparable (and sometimes larger) share of total restaurants than those serving other Hispanic or Latino foods.

Raise the offer

On the other hand, the consulting firm Carma Connected, after mentioning the study, reported that three Mexican restaurants recently opened their doors in South Florida to signify the importance of how the number of Aztec restaurants in the town increases.

The Taco Stand. It has expanded with its second East Coast location on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. It is open to the public serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at 2063 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant has 50 seats and offers Tijuana-inspired dishes, transporting diners south of the border.

Organic Mexico: The new restaurant located in the South of Fifth neighborhood of South Beach, offers diners 100% natural and organic Mexican cuisine. The menu features the freshest organic ingredients while still serving tasty dishes without compromising on taste or quality.

Taquerias El Mexicano. It opened its doors in the heart of Calle Ocho, bringing the historic venue back to life with a renewed menu of Mexican cuisine, craft cocktails and its iconic vibrant Florida atmosphere. With the restaurant’s rich history, Mad Room Hospitality stands the test of time by continuing to offer its trusted dining experience.

Mexican food is very popular in the United States, because in addition to tacos and tortillas, there are also guacamole, burritos, quesadillas and Mexican tamales, among others.

Source: Pew Research Center/ Carma Connected / El País / Diario las Américas Editorial Team