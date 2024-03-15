One of the best pastry chefs in the world tries Cuban breads in Miami

He Chef Jordi Rocainternationally recognized as one of the best pastry chefs in the world, dedicated a space during his trip to Miami to taste the best Cuban snacks in the city.

The chef of Catalan origin was invited by the popular Chief James (James Tahhan), Venezuelan with many followers in the city of the Sun. They chose to try the flavors of Cuba in a busy place in Miami, called Sanguichwhich is famous for its tropical fruit snacks and smoothies.

The restaurant is recommended by the Michelin guide and its simple menu impressed chefs Jordi and James. Among the dishes they tasted were cuban sandwichhe bread with steakand the bread with suckling pig. They accompanied everything with guava and mango smoothies. The closing was a classic Cuban coffee.

“It was an incredible afternoon and as Jordi says, the secret to elevating this gastronomic experience to the next level is the good company“James told his followers on social media.

Jordi Roca Fontané He is a native of Gerona, Catalonia. He is the pastry chef at the restaurant “El Celler de Can Roca”, where he works with his brothers who are also world-renowned chefs.

In 2014, Jordi Roca won the award for Best pastry chef in the worldawarded by the magazine Restaurant. To date he has earned three Michelin stars.

The story of personal improvement of this Spanish chef is moving, as he suffers from a neurological disease that causes involuntary muscle contractions and left him hoarse. He has managed to recover his voice little by little, with a lot of personal work and medical help.

He has never interrupted his professional work, despite the challenge that his health has posed. Creativity in the kitchen drives him in life, enjoying the pleasure of flavors and taking his creations to a gastronomic level of excellence.