One of the largest Chinese technology companies will be divided into six companies

A Alibaba Group will be divided into six different organizations, the company said Reuters.

Once this restructuring is complete, there will be a total of six organizations from Alibaba Group. These will be Cloud Intelligence Group (cloud solutions), Taobao Tmall Commerce Group (local online commerce services), Local Services Group (delivery services), Cainiao Smart Logistics Group (logistics), Global Digital Commerce Group (AliExpress) and Digital Media and Entertainment Group (video games, movies and digital services).

Remember that this news comes shortly after the return of Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to China. Note that the six companies will have the ability to raise capital outside the ‘sphere’ of the original company.

Also Read: Entrepreneur Jack Ma returns to China after more than a year of absence