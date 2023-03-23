One of the most acclaimed of 2022 won another Game of the Year award

Une of the most acclaimed games of 2022, ‘Elden Ring’, won Game of the Year at the Game Developers Choice Awards.

'God of War Ragnarök', 'Immortality', 'Pentiment', 'Stray' and even 'Tunic'. FromSoftware's latest title ('Dark Souls', 'Bloodborne' and 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice') also won in the categories for Best Design and Best Visual Art.

Remember that, at the end of 2022, ‘Elden Ring’ was also considered Game of the Year at The Game Awards ceremony.

Fans of ‘Elden Ring’ have good reason to celebrate also because FromSoftware is working on an expansion, which will add more content to the game. However, it is not yet known when this expansion will be released.

