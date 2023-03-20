One of the women accused of the theft of the baby at the Paroissien Hospital confessed to being the only culprit | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 19, 2023 | 9:04 p.m.

On this Sunday, the three detainees and accused of stealing a two-day-old baby at the Paroissien Interzonal Hospital were investigated by the prosecutor in charge, Gastón Bianchi, of the Functional Instruction Unit No. 3 of the Judicial Department of The slaughter.

In this sense, Georgina Ayelén Rodríguez confessed to having been the only author of the crime of “child abduction” that provides for a penalty of 5 to 15 years in prison, in accordance with the provisions of article 146 of the Argentine Penal Code. In this way, the 33-year-old woman separated her daughter, Milagros Ailén Rodríguez, 18, and the young woman’s partner, Emanuel Alejandro Velázquez, 21, from the fact, assuring that neither of them participated in the robbery.

For his part, the 21-year-old also gave a statement, assigning full responsibility for the event to his partner’s mother, while the 18-year-old girl refused to answer questions.

Although Georgina Ayelén Rodríguez’s statement benefits them, the young couple were charged and will continue to be detained while waiting for the intervening Guarantee Court to decide whether they should remain in pretrial detention.

The girl who, fortunately, is safe and sound with her family, had been stolen from the health center located in the town of Isidro Casanova, La Matanza district, at dawn this Saturday and, after seven hours of searching, she appeared in the San José parish of that commune, together with Velázquez, who was immediately apprehended. Then, in the jurisdiction of the Altos de Laferrere Police Station, the mother and daughter were arrested for their apparent participation in what happened.

According to sources close to the investigation, there was an anonymous call to 911 and a photo sent to the Police that helped the authorities find the little girl.

It should be noted that, in addition to the investigation, the prosecutor in charge of the case requested psychological and psychiatric reports from the three involved.