One Piece Film: Red will reach the digital format in Mexico and Latin America

Toei Animation confirmed through his Twitter account that the successful movie ‘One Piece’, ‘One Piece Film: Red’will have its digital launch in Mexico and all of Latin America on March 28, after its success in the cinema.

The Truth News tells you that the film will be available for purchase at the Microsoft Store in Mexico and Brazil, as well as on iTunes for all of Latin America, and will have dubbing in Spanish and Portuguese.

‘One Piece Film: Red’ is the 15th film in the franchise and premiered in Mexico on November 3, 2022 as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Eiichiro Oda’s work. The film was the most successful in the franchise, selling 1.58 million tickets and earning 2.254 million yen in just two days.

As of September 4, ‘One Piece Film: Red’ had sold nearly 10 million tickets and generated 92.34 million dollars in profitofficial figures since its premiere in Japan on August 6, 2022.

Crunchyroll had released the film in November, but only in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. However, it is likely that with this digital releasethe film will soon be released in more markets, including Mexico.

‘One Piece Film: Red’ will also be released on Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon “at a later date,” according to Crunchyroll News. In Japan, the film was released digitally through Prime Videoso it is likely that it will also be repeated in Mexico.

In addition, ‘One Piece’ was awarded at the Anime Awards as the Best Ongoing Series. The anime is currently on hiatus and will premiere episode 1054 on March 19. Finally, the adaptation Netflix live-action It will be released this year 2023.

What does One Piece mean in Japanese?

One Piece refers to a legendary treasure.



“One Piece” in Japanese is written as “ワンピース” and pronounced “wan piisu”. Means “one piece” or “one piece”. The series title refers to a legendary treasure that the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, searches for throughout the story. He knows more about the Wano arc: secrets, controversies and revelations.

