One Piece Odyssey s’enrichit du DLC Reunion of Memories

The One Piece license could have had a much better gift for its 25th anniversary than this One Piece Odyssey which did not convince many people. Dull, repetitive and stuffed with bland content to the throat, it does not shine by its qualities. And yet, the title seems to sail on the waves of commerce, like the Thousand Sunny facing the setting sun, ignoring any remarks or setbacks. Despite the mixed feedback from the press, and a shy start in Japan, we have to believe that the title has convinced its audience, since Bandai Namco continues to water it with new content.

Pirate’s heart

Are it the hardcore fans who bring the title to life? Or the little brothers and little sisters, innocent, who succumbed to the sirens of this pretty jacket, with this Luffy ready to throw himself wholeheartedly into the discovery of a world full of promises… Which clearly means that they rolled on the floor in the local supermarket to get their dose of One Piece (kids are wonderful). Who knows ? There is always that One Piece Odyssey is not dying, and that the new DLC Reunion of Memories should offer a few hours of additional adventures to players who have succumbed to its temptation.

This expansion will revolve around a mysterious character, who appears to be Lim, but clad in a black hood. This one uses an artifact to reproject the entire crew of the mugiwara-boshi in the world of Memoria. They will have to find a way to get home, and in the process engage in hours of turn-based combat.

One Piece Odyssey is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and its expansion Reunion of Memories, will be available “soon” according to the official press release.