One Punch-Man’s Tatsumaki receives cosplay as a model who should be considered for live action

For a couple of years we have had the rumor of a live action of One Punch-Man. Seeing Saitama played by someone made of flesh and bones is among the wishes of a sector of anime fans.

In mid-2022, it was leaked that there is even a director assigned to the adaptation of the famous anime. However, time goes by and we haven’t received much of an update telling us that the movie is coming soon.

We will keep waiting for her. And while the cast is not revealed, we dare to suggest some names to integrate one of the most important characters of One Punch-Man: Tatsumaki.

The work of One and Yasuke Murata presented Tatsumaki in its plot, which in Spanish means Tornado and who is also known as the Tornado of Terror. She is the professional hero of the S-Class, rank 2 of the Hero Association, an esper, and Fubuki’s older sister.

As fans of the webcomic well remember, Tatsumaki and her sister are known as the Psychic Sisters for their power of psychokinesis.

In addition to her skills in battle, the warrior has a sexy look that is highlighted by a black dress, piercing gaze, and outstanding green hair.

All these elements were taken by the famous cosplayer Chibi Katy who did this work to captivate her more than 172 thousand followers on her Instagram account.