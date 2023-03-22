One-time payment for students: payment is in progress – complicated procedure

Berlin

Relief package: Since March 15, students can apply for a one-off payment of 200 euros. However, the procedure is complicated.

It was decided in autumn 2022 – now the time has come: students and technical students have been able to 200 euros one-time payment request. They should be financially relieved with the money for the increased energy prices.

To do this, they have to register on the “Einmalpayment200.de” application platform. However, there were initial difficulties on the site: there were long waiting times and technical problems – in some cases the site no longer worked at all due to the influx of inquiries. Also, once you get on the platform, the process is complicated.

One-off payment: How quickly is the application completed?

The FAQs on “Einmalnahme200.de” contain around 48 questions about the application. For example, it says: “What is required?”, “Do I have to enter a PIN for my access code when registering?” or: “I haven’t received an access code yet, what can I do?”. The process must first be understood. “It took me over four hours to climb everything and the Application to ask,” reports Emmelie Pauli, a student from Hamburg, to this editorial team.













In order to receive the 200 euros, the students first need a so-called “BundID Account”, which must be confirmed with the online function of the identity card or with an Elster certificate. In the second step, an access code is required, which the students have received from the university or technical school. Only when the codes are organized can the students start the application on the platform beginning.





What do students do without an e-identity card and without an Elster certificate? There is also the option of proving identity with an additional PIN. The students receive this – in addition to the access code – also from their training facility. A user name and a password are then sufficient for the BundID registration. However, not every university has a personal PIN. Or it arrives late: Pauli only received the PIN on March 17, two days after start the one-time payment.

Why is the BundID account needed?

The applicants must be identified. In order to solve this, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research for the Bund-ID decided. This is a central federal service that was launched in 2019. With the ID manAmt should also be possible online. According to the ID card portal, 407,000 users were registered for the Bund ID account in February. With around 2.9 million students, the number is likely to increase significantly.

Criticism of the bureaucratic application

There is criticism that the Bund ID is the only way to get the 200 Euro to obtain. “The federal ID is mandatory in order to submit the application. Data protection concerns are quite appropriate.”, says Carlotta Eklöh, head of the free association of student bodies, to this editorial office. The bureaucratic hurdles are too high, with an application process you would lose those people who need the money most. In addition, the 200 euros are too little money and come too late after six months.

According to Eklöh, it would have been desirable “to find a process in which the Money without an application process can be paid directly to the students. And that should have happened in the winter semester and not in the summer semester. Heating costs and ancillary costs have been rising since November – relief was needed in winter.”

The Federal Ministry of Education announced on Monday that more than a million applications had already been approved. According to this, 650,000 students and technical students have already received the money. (emi)

