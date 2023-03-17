One year later: Russia-Ukraine and technology

February 24 marked one year of the hybrid war between Russia and Ukraine. There are three technological innovations in this conflict: the use of both commercial drones for reconnaissance and military drones for ammunition, cybernetic operations to attack critical systems and infrastructures, and ideological warfare based on disinformation and propaganda through the use of the media, the Internet. and social networks.

Wars have always generated technological developments, innovation and Russia vs. Ukraine is no exception. The reason is because the belligerent governments, countries and armies allocate more investment and budget for defense, research and development, which results in new weapons and technologies.

A hybrid war combines various forms of confrontation, including conventional, guerrilla, information, psychological, cyber, and economic.

In a hybrid war like the one in Ukraine, the sides use propaganda, misinformation and misrepresentation on social media. Also advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity to improve your cyber attack capabilities and achieve your objectives.

Since the start of hostilities, digital technology has been a crucial tool for both parties to the conflict. The Russian military has used drones and Artificial Intelligence systems to gather information and support its operations on Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine’s forces have also deployed Western-supplied drones and used cybersecurity systems to protect their communications infrastructure and prevent cyberattacks.

Digital technology has also had an impact on the economic and business environment of the region. Many Western tech companies have reduced their operations or left Russia due to economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union in response to the outbreak of hostilities.

These sanctions have had a significant impact on the Russian economy, and many Western tech companies have chosen to relocate abroad to preserve their reputations for anti-war, pro-Ukrainian rhetoric.

Cybersecurity has become one of the main concerns for companies and governments around the world as a result of the conflict. The war has shown the vulnerability of digital systems and the importance of having effective and reinforced security measures. Computer attacks have been used by both parties in the conflict to obtain information and cause damage to critical infrastructure and the economy of the adversary.

Cybersecurity has become a sprawling industry. Technology companies have developed increasingly sophisticated security solutions, and governments have had to increase their investments in this area, as well as formulate cybersecurity policies and strategies.

The Ukraine-Russia war has also seen an increase in cyber-attacks and hacks, affecting government websites, critical infrastructure and businesses. Cyberattacks have been used by both parties to gather information, sabotage systems, and create chaos in the adversary’s territory.

In the field of propaganda, both sides have used the Internet and social networks to spread their message and try to persuade public opinion both in each country and globally.

Let’s not forget that it is a war that intensified in 2022, but the conflicts date back to 2014 and even before. That means that the strategy of both countries has been oriented towards propaganda, disinformation and fake news with several years of training.

Both Russia and Ukraine have created “false flag operations”: stories and narratives that appear in the media on both sides, on social media, and that are commented on, disavowed, or refuted by political and military authorities on both fronts and by the media. communication, confusing audiences about the veracity/falsehood of the same and the reason/unreason of each side.

Ukraine has used the internet and social media to counter Russian propaganda and spread its own, no less nuanced narrative of fakes. The Ukrainian government has created online portals and platforms to debunk fake news and disseminate verified information about the war and its aftermath, but it has also built false stories about Russian motivations, mobilization, and actions.

Social networks such as Twitter, Facebook or TikTok claim to be neutral, apolitical and that they are not responsible for the content that users upload. However, YouTube blocked Russian state media. Facebook also blocked the official Russian editions of RT and Sputnik in the European Union. Also, monetization and advertising do not work for Russian accounts. Twitter has limited advertising in Ukraine and Russia. It also reduced the visibility of tweets published by Russian state media.

Russian propaganda has been accused of spreading fake news and creating bogus social media accounts to influence public opinion and sow discord in Ukraine and other countries.

The propaganda goals of the Russian front are to create a pretext for the invasion, to justify it, to dehumanize the Ukrainians and to demonstrate its strength.

Ukrainian propaganda seeks to attract the empathy of different audiences: the Ukrainians themselves, the English-speaking world, and anti-war Russians. It is intended that world public opinion feel that Ukraine is protecting more than just its territory.

In Latin America we are more exposed to the Western and pro-Ukrainian media, news agencies and propaganda. But there are more narratives and we must be trained to read the intentions and falsehoods of each side. As the classic says: “the truth is the first victim of war.”