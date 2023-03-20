OnePlus 11: price error or not, the smartphone is ultra affordable (-30%)

Over the past few years, OnePlus has decided to move upmarket to compete with rivals Samsung and Apple. The OnePlus 11, which has been available in France since the beginning of February, is a nugget. The smartphone running Android offers the perfect balance between a high quality screen, great power, long battery life (with fast charging) and a convincing photo offer.

The default price is 849 euros but it is found at 609 euros at AliExpress thanks to a special offer for his birthday. This operation is one of the two most important operations of the year: this is where he absolutely breaks all prices. To drop to 609 euros, you will have to use the code AEFR80 which allows you to have a discount of 80 euros on the (already) discounted price of the site.

If you are looking for a high-end smartphone, OnePlus is a safe bet. For around 600 euros, you are entitled to an exceptional product at all levels that will ensure you last for the next decade. It is of course compatible with the 5G network, although it is not yet fully deployed in France. It also works great on 3G and 4G for those wondering.

What are the advantages of this OnePlus 11?

Each year, OnePlus tries to go a little further in performance. This new generation of OnePlus 11 takes over from the previous OnePlus 10. And to say the least, the manufacturer has managed to boost performance even further on its smartphone. For that price, it has almost no competition.

First, we must recognize that the finishes of the OnePlus 11 are very premium. This is the case of the case but also of the screen which is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate (between 1 and 120 Hz). The latter therefore adapts to the needs of the user in real time, which optimizes the battery. The latter, which is 5,000 mAh, is one of the most resistant on the market. You can last almost two days in standard use. But above all, the SuperVOOC 100 W fast charge allows you to regain 100% of the battery in just 27 minutes (01Lab data).

For the photo part, the OnePlus 11 has a circular block on the back of the smartphone. There is a triple photo sensor with a main module of 50 MP. Alongside this, you will also have a 48 MP ultra wide-angle module and a 32 MP telephoto. As for the selfie sensor, it is 16 MP. From a performance point of view, the OnePlus 11 is a very good cameraphone – and it rivals most of the more expensive smartphones.

With such a product, OnePlus was forced to integrate a good processor to ensure maximum performance. And that’s what it does wonderfully well with Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 8-Gen-2. The OnePlus 11 will be able to withstand all the most demanding games, without the slightest difficulty. Note that the OxygenOS overlay (for Android) is probably the most successful overlay on the market.

OnePlus in force on the AliExpress site

AliExpress has gotten us used to releasing crazy deals for its week-long anniversary. From the first day, it publishes all the offers: it will then be necessary to be as fast as possible not to see them pass under the nose. Indeed, the stocks available and the coupons made available are in very limited quantities. This is also the case for the OnePlus 11, of which there are already not many units left in stock (see the AliExpress site).

The AEFR80 code is not only available on the OnePlus 11: it can be used on all products that cost more than 400 euros. This then gives you the right to a discount of 80 euros. It works on the OnePlus 11 but also on many other products (such as the Roborock S7 Pro Ultra or the Pixel 7). There is therefore a risk that these codes will go out very quickly, which would then prevent you from taking advantage of the best price on the latest smartphone from OnePlus.

Like all e-merchants active in France, AliExpress must respect the withdrawal period of at least 14 days. During this time, you can always choose to return the OnePlus smartphone and get a refund. This allows you to buy the OnePlus 11 risk-free and test it at home. If it does not fully meet your expectations, you then have the right to return it and be reimbursed. That said, for around 600 euros, it’s an excellent product and you won’t find better.

To discover this shock offer, it's here:

