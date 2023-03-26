OnePlus intends to launch two more affordable products soon

OnePlus intends to launch two more affordable products soon

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 26, 2023

A OnePlus confirmed that it plans to announce two new devices on April 4, with the devices belonging to the Nord line dedicated to more affordable products.

How does the phone arena websitethe devices in question are most likely the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite mobile phone and also the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 wireless headphones.

We will have to wait a little longer for information, but given the proximity of the beginning of April, it is likely that more rumors and details will be shared beforehand.

Also Read: OnePlus 11 will be entitled to a special edition

Always be the first to know.
Seventh consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.
Download our free App.

Apple StoreDownload

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *