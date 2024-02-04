Oniel Bebeshito and Rachel Arderi announce that they are going to have a baby

Oniel Bebeshito and his current partner Rachel Arders They announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby.

“Today we share this great news with you and that I am pregnant,” Arderi wrote on the aforementioned social network.

Accompanied by several photos of the couple, in which they show an ultrasound result and also appear accompanied by Arderi’s son, who has a very close relationship with Bebeshito, the influencer She continued saying: “What a beautiful dream to be a mother again, I always asked God to have two children who would be a couple and not have so many years of difference so that they would grow up together and take care of each other.”

When referring to the fact that she was an only child, she also added that she was fulfilling a dream. “When I found out I said it’s still very fast… but only God knows why things happen and his timing is perfect.”

He announced that he is nine weeks old and that the time is still short to find out the sex, but he asked that he come well, in good health, in a message that was loaded with emotion.

He said that Oniel was very excited about the news. “I was not confused when I chose him as my life partner, there is not a single craving that he has not fulfilled, he takes care of me as if I were his youngest child and honestly God was not wrong with the man he put in my path “, said.

As expected, the first to react was the “Hacha” singer, who commented: “I’m going to be a dad,” the same expression he shared in his stories.

The community of followers joined the wave of congratulatory messages that accompanied the couple in just a few minutes.

Oniel Bebeshito and Rachel Arderi married in a discreet civil ceremony in October 2023, after the reggaeton singer proposed to her in a restaurant in Havana after a year of dating.