

ING and Postbank customers will have to prepare for some long-term maintenance work in the next few days. In addition to online banking, ATMs and self-service terminals as well as bank apps will only be available to a limited extent.





ING maintenance work from March 24th to 25th

ING Germany is the first to do so. In the night from March 24 to 25, 2023, scheduled service work will be carried out on the direct bank’s online systems. From Friday (today) from 11 p.m. until probably Samsung at 2 p.m., neither internet banking nor banking via the ING app will be available. Payment by card or smartphone (e.g. Apple Pay, Google Pay) is still possible.

ING will not only make various adjustments to the backend, but will also revise the look of online banking. From March 25th, new options for the menu bar will be integrated and “even better usability” and “eye-friendly color contrasts” will be promised. In total, the bank carries out three of these “business releases” each year, with maintenance work usually taking place at night or at the weekend.

Postbank maintenance work from March 31st to April 3rd

It hits Postbank customers much harder. The Deutsche Bank branch will be shut down in many areas from March 31 to April 3, 2023. The bank announces its more than three-day “restrictions due to system work” as follows.

From Friday, March 31, around 5:00 p.m. to Monday, April 3, 2023, around 9:00 a.m., our ATMs and self-service terminals will only be available to a limited extent. Telephone banking is not available. Branches are only available for postal services.

From Friday, March 31, around 5:30 p.m. to Monday, April 3, 2023, around 2:00 p.m., our online banking & brokerage, the Postbank app and the financial assistant app will not be available.

In order to be able to book paper-based orders in good time before the change of quarter, you must hand them in to the Postbank branches or send them by post by March 28, 2023 at the latest.

Infographic: This is how much cash Germans have in their wallets

Download Hibiscus – Home banking according to the HBCI standard

See also: