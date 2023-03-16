Online workshop: Optimal use of iPads in schools

There are a few things to consider when deploying and managing Apple iPads in schools. In a two-day online workshop, Mac & i explains what needs to be taken into account when preparing the infrastructure, how the Apple School Manager can be used correctly and how the administration of the tablets actually works in schools.

From Apple School Manager to MDM

The Workshop “iPads in schools” is aimed at teachers as well as IT managers and administrators at schools and school authorities. In addition to the basic tasks and the right preparation, the agenda also includes the very concrete implementation with the Apple School Manager. This includes creating managed Apple IDs, assigning devices for automatic device registration and purchasing app licenses.

The workshop covers typical configuration steps when setting up and managing the iPads with the MDM solution Jamf School, which is widely used in schools; access is provided for the practical part. It is also practical to manage the iPads, find lost devices, lifecycle management, software updates and, last but not least, control over the managed Apple IDs.

Two-day workshop “iPads in schools” in May

Other topics include tools for teachers such as the Apple apps Classroom and Schoolwork, the use of “shared” iPads and the integration of iPads provided privately by parents in schools.

The online workshop will take place on May 9th and 10th, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alternatively, the workshop will also take place in September, namely on 19.9. and September 20, 2023.

Participation is possible via Zoom in the browser; Zoom is used for the implementation using a DSGVO-compliant on-premise connector. A ticket for the workshop costs 990 euros, with the early bird discount the price is currently 890 euros.













