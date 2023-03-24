Only 12% of brown people are represented in the cinema in Mexico

Activists and organizations warn that Mexico is a country deeply racistbecause according to data from the organization Racismo MX, 88% of the brown and diverse population is absent in film productions and digital media.

The activist, actress and deputy for Morena Marisol Gasé told La Verdad Noticias that representation is needed in the audiovisual media and digital of diverse people and that it is necessary to talk about racismat the same time that public policies must be created to counteract inequalities in these spaces.

In the framework of the presentation of the declaration for the inclusion in the performing arts, cultural expressions, cinema, television and streaming platforms in Mexico, activists and authorities mentioned that although there is not much data on racism In Mexico, it is known that 80% of the population is brown, however, racism persists.

Jose Antonio Águilar, head of the organization Racismo MX mentioned that racism pervades the media and the cinemabecause of the 259 films made in Mexico during 2021, only 20% were directed by indigenous or Afro-descendant people.

He also shared that among the few data that exist on discrimination racial according to the latest survey on discrimination in Mexico prepared by INEGI, of the total number of indigenous people who declared having been discriminated against in the last 12 months, 38.9% of them declared that they were discriminated against because of their religious beliefs; 35.9% was due to their way of speaking; 32.7% because of the way they dress; 28.5% because of their weight or height, and 18.9% because of their skin tone.

Racism is not only in theaters, but also on the internet

If you do a google search right now with words like “pretty woman” “businessman” or “happy woman”, it is likely that you will not find images of brown or black people, because the algorithms of digital search engines are racistspoint out specialists from the organization Racismo MX.

But if, on the contrary, words like “poverty” or “ugly people” are typed in Internet search engines, it is very likely that the results returned are from racialized people, as confirmed by the short film “Revolutionizing the algorithm, which shows how intelligence artificial behind the search engines are made by people not trained on racismmention members of organizations such as Poder Prieto and Racismo MX.

The Mexican actress Maya Zapata, present at the event and at the presentation of the documentary, expressed that it is difficult for girls, boys and adolescents with brown or diverse complexions to feel represented in the cinema and television if they do not see dark-skinned or diverse actors or actresses, and that it is necessary to combat the racial inequality gap in digital and film media.

For his part, the lawyer Eduardo Sánchez Torres, who supports the initiative, mentioned that on television “we are all white” and that this is a lie because there are millions of brown people, in addition to stating that within the film industry castings are racists and there are many impositions within them.

He also pointed out that one of the first steps to combat these racial inequalities is for people with brown or diverse complexions to see themselves reflected in the cinemain the series, in soap operas and in the media, adding that initiatives to combat racism are important, since “we have not been told how valuable we are.”

tell new stories

In Mexico, only 12% of brown people are represented in the cinema. Photo: Odarys Guzman



“They have told us that brown people, people of color and indigenous people are not worth seeing,” mentioned the Mexican actress Maya Zapata in the framework of the initiative’s presentation, who shared that it is necessary to change the way in which stories are told within cinema to make brown and diverse people feel represented.

For his part, the representative of Racismo MX mentioned that the prejudices that are reproduced about the racism on TV and the media just watching white people can end up in very unfortunate cases like hate crimes.

Among one of the most unfortunate racial crimes, the activist mentioned, the case of Juan Pablo, an Otomi boy burned by his classmates in a telesecundaria in the year 2022.

The actor Andrés Juárez, a member of the Poder Prieto collective, mentioned that the exclusion of brown people from the cinema and the media do not allow the new generations to dream of belonging at some point to the world of cinema “when I told my mother that I wanted to be an actor, what she told me was: on television there is no one like you, no one with your face ”, therein lies the importance of this initiative.

On the relevance of telling new stories, the president of the Council to Prevent and Eradicate Discrimination of Mexico City (Copred), Geraldine de la Vega Hernández, mentioned that in order to eradicate discrimination discriminationPrejudices must be ended, many of which are learned on television, from movies and from the stories they tell us.

