Only 12% of companies prepared for cyberattacks: Cisco

Preparing for cyber attacks shows how important digitization has become in our daily activities.

Within this digitization, a very important resource has been defined and it is the one that has to do with the way brands communicate not only with the consumer, but also internally through their digitized work activities.

The digital risk that has been patented by the activity in this scenario shows how important virtual security is at the moment.

Cisco published a study in which he warned that only 12 percent of companies are prepared to cyber attacks and the sentence is an indicator of how important digital activity has become today.

There is a projection of Statesman exclusively for users of the platform where we know that the cybersecurity industry will reach revenues of two thousand 200 million dollars by 2023, so within this segment, security services are the most important due to the volume of business that they represent and that adds up to one thousand 340 million dollars for this 2023.

Digital risk in Mexico

The Cybersecurity Readiness Index of Cisco public its first edition and the platform details that only twelve percent of the companies surveyed are at a mature level of cybersecurity, for which 76 percent said they were waiting for a risk situation that affects their business in the next twelve to 24 months.

“Organizations need to stop approaching defense with a mix of point tools and instead consider integrated platforms to achieve security resiliency while reducing complexity,” he explained. Jeetu PatelExecutive Vice President and General Director of Security and Collaboration of Cisco.

Within this study, five important actions are highlighted that will help a company to be prepared. The first of these is identity, where the level of preparation that companies have is measured. Working on device security is key, because there is already a considerable level of maturity reported by companies in this segment, adding 32 percent.

Network security is another considerable aspect, since a large 56 percent of organizations said they were in the beginner or training stage.

Los insights disclosed are comparable to the information you shared Kaspersky in a recent study, where the security firm acknowledges that a significant 25 percent of data leaks were recorded due to cyberattacks, so protection in this regard becomes total.

“Today, we see that organizations are becoming more aware of data security and that a responsible approach to data management is becoming essential when considering vendors and contractors,” he explained. Yuliya ShlychkovaDirector of Public Affairs at Kaspersky.

These figures allow us to understand the value of communication in the market and how, based on this appreciation, it is possible to define best practices in the market, which help define weighty resources in the way we interact digitally.

now read