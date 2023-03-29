Only 400 policemen will be able to fine in CDMX and that way you will be able to recognize them

The capital authorities announced that as part of the Transit Police Renewal program in the country’s capital, only 400 policemen will be able to fine in the CDMX. For this reason, we tell you How can they recognize these officers so that they don’t want to see their faces?.

Only 400 policemen will be able to fine in CDMX

Yes, it was the same Omar García Harfuchhead of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) who announced that only 400 police officers will be able to fine in CDMX, because some changes will be made to the capital Transit Police.

Screenshot: CDMX Government // Only 400 police officers will be able to fine in CDMX.

Yes, it will be from next tuesday april 4 that the Transit Police Renewal program will begin in one of the seven road zones of Mexico City, with three shifts and about 20 uniformed.

But with the passing of each week, the capital authorities will add one more zone, until covering the entire capital of the country in two months more or less.

How to recognize the policemen who are going to be able to fine in CDMX?

As we told you here above, only 400 traffic police officers will be able to fine in CDMX, so we tell you how you can recognize them.

Is about a special body of police from the Undersecretariat for Traffic Control which may apply infractions to drivers, Well, they will do it through a mobile application..

That’s how it is; the preventive police will not be able to fine, only those who wear an arm band that identifies them as part of the special team.

Peeero… capital drivers will also be able to verify that the officers are authorized through the app “My Police”. Right there they can put the uniformed badge and check it, since your information will appear if you are qualified to apply violations.

Although the policemen who are going to be able to fine they will use special vehicles and uniforms so that they can be identifiedand will have a camera on the lapel, as well as visible identification.

The fines will also change.

Another thing that will change are the fines, which can be resolved through electronic devices, without papers, since drivers will receive a link with the infraction and payment can be made directly with the CDMX Government.

Thats not all! There will be discounts if they pay their fines: as of April 4, infractions issued by specialized personnel, will have a discount for fast payment of 90% within the first 10 days after being generated.

While those that are paid in a period of 11 to 30 days from the fine, will have a 50% discount. But if they pay their tickets after these days, there is no discount anymore.

¡Ojo! Harfuch clarified that these discounts do not apply for these infractions: radar cameras, photocivic cameras, confined lane cameras, bus cameras in confined lanes, fines from parking meter areas and environmental sanctions.

And to finish, the CDMX Traffic Law will change to reduce the 77 causes to send a car to the corralón to 36.

