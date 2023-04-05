Only briefly: Fischer dowel set (box with 280 dowels) under 25 euros at Amazon

Whether you are moving in, renovating or repairing: the Fischer dowel set Red-Box Duopower with 280 dowels offers craftsmen and do-it-yourselfers a clever solution for mastering fastening projects in no time at all. With a versatile selection of universal dowels in a sturdy assortment box, you are well equipped to securely and reliably fasten light to medium-heavy objects. This practical box from Fischer impresses with its easy handling and innovative dowel technology, which adapts perfectly to the requirements of different building materials. For a short time you can buy the extensive dowel set at Amazon with a 30% discount. And selected Fischer screws are also available much cheaper than regular for a short time.

What distinguishes the Fischer dowel set?

The Fischer Red Box Duopower offers a stable, pre-sorted assortment box with 280 Duopower dowels in common diameters. The compact shape of the all-purpose anchor ensures easy handling and allows significantly reduced drilling work. The narrow edge also prevents slipping into the drill hole, while the anti-rotation lock prevents the dowel from rotating. A highlight of the dowel set is the innovative Duopower dowel, which automatically adapts to the requirements of all building materials. It spreads, folds or knots as required and thus achieves the highest load values. This universal usability makes the Fischer dowel the ideal helper for craftsmen and do-it-yourselfers alike.

The powerful all-purpose dowels are ideal for walls and ceilings and enable the attachment of light to medium-weight objects such as mirror cabinets, wall cabinets, lights and much more. They are impressive in a wide variety of building materials such as natural stone, concrete, brick and chipboard. It contains 30 dowels 5 x 25, 140 dowels 6 x 30, 80 dowels 8 x 40 and 30 dowels 10 x 50. Amazon has now turned the price screw on the Fischer dowel set and is offering the box with 280 parts at a high discount.

Also worth reading: Just for a bargain price: Allen Flow screwdriver with ratchet & bits for 30 euros

More Fischer dowel sets cheaper at Amazon

In addition to the Fischer dowel set with 280 Duopower dowels, there are other dowel sets with attractive discounts on Amazon – while stocks last. Below is a selection of the offers – you can see all deals on the Offer overview.

Also worth reading: Only for a short time: 52% discount for Makita 18V cordless set – also cordless screwdrivers much cheaper at Amazon

Not only dowels: Fischer screws are also currently on sale at Amazon

Not only Fischer dowels can currently be bought on Amazon with high discounts. Fischer screws are also particularly cheap from the online retailer. The Fischer countersunk screw is ideal for flush mounting in wooden building materials and fastenings of load-bearing components. Whether solid wood, glued laminated timber or wood-based panels – the PowerFast II chipboard screw enables a fast and reliable connection. Here is a selection of discount offers – You can see all deals on the offer page.

Top Deal: Mobile workshop with 49% discount! Tool trolley from Stanley at a bargain price

Also popular with PC games readers Feels like stolen: Buy BBQ-Toro rocket oven for 65 euros – 46% below normal price at Amazon You should probably grab it fast, because the rocket oven rocket #2 from BBQ-Toro for Dutch ovens and co. only costs 65 euros. Just for a bargain price: Allen Flow screwdriver with ratchet & bits for 30 euros Short tool sale: You can buy the Allen Flow screwdriver including 12 bits and an integrated ratchet for 29.95 euros from Amazon.

The best offers and deals at a glance

In addition to the Fischer dowel set, you can find it on our Offer overview more exciting discount news from the areas of DIY and technology. We also summarize loads of top offers in our Daily Deals, which are updated daily: graphics card, motherboard, gaming monitor, gaming mouse, gaming chair, television, gaming highlights and many other products for PC, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo -Players from Amazon, Media Markt and Co. often at greatly reduced prices.