Only Dahmer and Wednesday were more successful: New Netflix hit gets its second season

On March 23, “Night Agent” started internationally on Netflix and the series immediately entered the top ten list. With almost 170 million viewing hours, the production was the streaming service’s number one most-watched title of the week in Great Britain. In Germany, too, the title made it to first place among the most popular series at the weekend.

If you compare all new releases in the first week of the launch, “Night Agent” comes in third place behind “Wednesday” and “Dahmer”. The streaming service has already drawn the first conclusions from the success and immediately announced another season. This is expected to come to Netflix in spring 2024 and will consist of ten episodes.

Shawn Ryan, creator of the series, said: “The past week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share ‘The Night Agent’ with the world. It’s been gratifying to see the tremendous response to the series and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix.We couldn’t be prouder and more excited as we kick off season two and continue the adventures of ‘The Night Agent’ with us share with our newfound fans.”

It is not yet known how the Agent Sutherland sequel will continue. The first season is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. Although the novella is part of a series, only this one book in the series has been published so far. The authors would therefore no longer have a template for the content of the sequel.